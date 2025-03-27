Young teen found shot along Glenwood Road in DeKalb County
DeKalb County police surround a home along Glenwood Road on March 27, 2025. (FOX 5)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a young teen was shot.
It happened along Glenwood Road on Thursday afternoon.
What we know:
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers rushed to the scene in the 4800 block of Glenwood Road.
The teen was found with at least one gunshot wound and was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Investigators believe the shooter and the teen knew each other. No arrests have been made.
SKYFOX 5 flew over a home with crime scene tape in front of it around 5:45 p.m.
What we don't know:
The name or description of the shooter has not been released.
The name and condition of the teen were not immediately available.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can contact the DeKalb County Police Department anonymously through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.
The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details for this article.