Young rapper's murder case remains open nearly two years after shooting outside house party

A young father, and his friend, are murdered outside a house party.

Atlanta police found the two shot to death nearly two years ago, but the case remains unsolved.

The 18-year-old’s grandmother spoke to FOX 5 about why she believes he was targeted.

Crystal Boyd believes the motive for her grandson's murder was jealousy, and she feels whoever is responsible is probably someone Raezion Boyd considered a friend.

"He was a signed artist. He was signed to Motown," she explained.

She said Boyd was on the cusp of a booming career in music.

"He was a rapper, a well-known rapper in the entertainment industry," Crystal detailed.

But in July 2020, his bright light dimmed forever.

"The shots began to ring out. Raezion was hit in the head," Crystal said.

That summer night, investigators said, Boyd and three friends went to a party here in northwest Atlanta.

When they got out of their ride-share, police told us at least two people started shooting at them from across the street.

Boyd and his friend Deyshun Clark were killed.

"I'm angry, and I'm hurt, and I don't understand why no one is paying or being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for what they did to those young men," Crystal detailed.

This is on Sunset Avenue near Lester Street.

The two other teens with Clark and Boyd that night suffered non-life threatening injuries

Crystal believes her grandson was ambushed and knew his killer.

"I believe it was jealousy. I believe that it was hatred for who he was becoming," she mentioned.

Crystal asks anyone who sees or hears her grandson's story to speak up and help Atlanta Police close this case.

"I never imagined, Brian, that I would be looking at, you know, in a box. I never imagined that. It's still a shock. I have not processed it fully. I just cannot believe it," she detailed.

Boyd leaves behind two small children.

"We are suffering. We have no closure. We have no peace of mind. I am begging."

Anyone with further information about this double homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers immediately.

