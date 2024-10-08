Young girl safely returned by police after being left by school bus miles from home

In brief: Police return 5-year-old girl found wandering after a bus mishap. Grandmother alerted by doorbell cam as police bring child home. Family demands firing of bus driver who dropped off child incorrectly. School district admits protocol breach, apologizes, and launches investigation.



A doorbell camera captured the moment Cobb County police officers brought a 5-year-old girl home after a good Samaritan discovered her wandering along a busy road on Monday afternoon.

"I was on my way coming back to Atlanta from California, and I heard the doorbell ring from my phone. I saw that it was a police officer with my granddaughter on the porch and, you know, didn't know what was going on," the child's grandmother, Michelle Fain, told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

Fain spoke with the officers through the doorbell cam and was stunned to learn a man called police after he saw the child wandering alone several miles from her Powder Springs residence.

The little girl attends Powder Springs Elementary School. A staff member put the kindergartner on the wrong school bus Monday afternoon, and the bus driver then let the child off at the wrong stop.

Her mother was searching frantically for the child when she got word police had brought the girl home.

The family wants the school bus driver fired.

"He had our precious cargo with him. Got to be there for them like they're yours. What would you do with yours? Would you just leave yours out there? No, no, you wouldn't. You'd make sure they got back to that school before just leaving them out there like that by themselves," said Fain.

The girl's father wants to know why the bus driver dropped her off when a parent wasn't there to meet her at the bus stop.

"It's a scary thought to think that. My daughter was walking around, and she could of got hit by a car, got picked up by somebody. There's a million things that I thought about over the night that could have happened. Thank God that it didn't," said Ashton Bailey.

The school district is investigating. They released a statement:

"On Monday, there was some confusion regarding one of our young learners who does not normally ride the bus.

"We share the family’s concerns that District policies that are in place to prevent such confusion were not followed.

"We have apologized to the family multiple times and are investigating who and how, so we can prevent confusion in the future."