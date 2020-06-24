'You are needed and loved!' Hall County deputy finds touching note left on patrol car

There is no doubt recent events across the country have put more pressure on law enforcement officers and have even hurt morale among officers.

One Hall County citizen was looking to change that, one officer at a time.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of a note one of their deputies found on their patrol car while on call at a shopping center on Thompson Bridge Road.

It reads:

"Dear officers, You are so valued and appreciated for all you do to keep us safe. Do not be discouraged by the few. We all continue to pray for God's protection for you. You are needed and loved!"

The note, that is addressed to "police officer" is simply signed by "a citizen".