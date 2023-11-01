Expand / Collapse search
Yearly infant mortality rate increases 3%; largest increase in two decades

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Health
FOX 5 Atlanta

New infant mortality report

A new report shows the United States infant mortality rate rose 3% last year.

ATLANTA - In a new report, it has been revealed that the infant mortality rate in the United States experienced a 3% increase last year. According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this marks the largest increase in two decades.

The report highlights that certain demographic and health factors played a significant role in this rise. White and Native American infants, infant boys, and babies born at 37 weeks or earlier saw notable increases in their mortality rates.

Furthermore, the report points out that maternal complications and bacterial meningitis are now the two leading causes of infant deaths in the United States. This concerning data underscores the need for a closer examination of maternal and infant healthcare in the country, as well as efforts to address the specific factors contributing to this increase in infant mortality rates.