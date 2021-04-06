Expand / Collapse search
Yahoo Answers to shut down in May

One of the longest-running question-and-answer sites on the internet is shutting down.

You won't be able to post anything on Yahoo Answers starting April 20.

The website is shutting down for good May 4.

If you want your old data, you have until June 30 to request a download.

Yahoo says the platform has become less popular over the years and the company wants to shift resources to products that better serve members.

