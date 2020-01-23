Wrong way driver charged with DUI in crash that killed young mother

Almost a month after a deadly crash claimed the life of a young mother, a man has been charged.

On Wednesday, DeKalb County Police arrested Eddie Burgess. The 26-year-old faces several charges is charged with homicide by vehicle-1st degree, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to maintain lane, DUI, and reckless driving.

Suspect charged in deadly crash that claimed the life of a young mother (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say Burgess struck a car driven by Tashima Frederick. The 25-year-old mother of two died.

Young mother killed in wrong way crash. (The Frederick Family)

According to an incident report, Frederick was driving in the northbound lanes of Flat Shoals Parkway near Shoals Parkway. That was around 5:30AM. The report also says Burgess was driving in the southbound lanes and collided with Frederick's vehicle.

"She was a sweet, kind person," says Nanty Frederick, the victim's mother. "(She loved) her kids and she was an outgoing person, you know? Real lovable person, caring person. I wish we could have her back."

Frederick's funeral is scheduled for Friday.

"I just want people to stop," Nanty Frederick told FOX 5's Kerry Charles. "If you're drinking just stay where you at (because) it's real serious when you kill someone else child or kill yourself."

Frederick leaves behind two children who are two and five years old. According to her mother, Frederick had an 18-month-old baby who died about a year ago. The child's father died about three weeks later.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds to cover funeral expenses and help with the cost of raising Tashima Frederick's funeral. To donate, CLICK HERE