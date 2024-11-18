Wrong-way crash on GA 400 kills 24-year-old woman, injures other driver

A wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on the 400 Northbound Expressway (GA 400) near Lenox Road NE claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman and left a 52-year-old man hospitalized, according to Atlanta police.

Police responded to the scene around 5:10 a.m. Nov. 17, where they found the woman, who was driving a Kia Sorento, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The driver of the Toyota Rav4 involved in the collision was also unresponsive but breathing. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Preliminary findings suggest that one of the vehicles was traveling in the wrong direction on the expressway, leading to the head-on crash. The Accident Investigations Unit is examining the incident to determine the exact circumstances.

Officials noted that the information released is preliminary and may change as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.