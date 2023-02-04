Expand / Collapse search
Write your ex’s name in litter box for Valentine’s Day

By Chris Williams
Published 
Unusual
Fox TV Stations
European cat, Felis catus, brown tabby kitten in litter tray. (Photo by: Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

HAMILTON, Ohio - Do you have a crappy ex? An animal shelter in Ohio wants to help you get over the pain of a breakup.

The Animal Friend Humane Society will allow people to write their ex’s name in a cat litterbox for a $5 donation to the shelter.

The litter box will then be given to cats for them to do their business.

The shelter will accept donations until February 12, and on Valentine’s Day they will post a video on Facebook of all the names they received.

The shelter isn’t the only place helping those get over their ex.

In the week leading up to Valentine's Day, many colleges and universities across the country are celebrating "sex week," which includes workshops and other events. Some of the schools participating include Ohio State University, University of Texas at El Paso, Tulane University in New Orleans, Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, and the University of California-Riverside.

The San Antonio Zoo is offering people the chance to name a cockroach or rat after an ex and have it fed to a bird or reptile. The zoo is hosting its first-ever "Cry Me a Cockroach" event, where staff will feed roaches and rats to birds, snakes and other reptiles that are named after people’s exes.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.