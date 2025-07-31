Gwinnett County bringing weapons detection to schools this year

The Brief Gwinnett County Public Schools is rolling out EVOLV weapons detection systems at middle and high schools this year, following a nearly $20 million investment approved by the school board. The new technology uses artificial intelligence and sensors to distinguish between weapons and everyday items like phones and keys, aiming to reduce delays and improve campus safety. Elementary schools won't receive the systems, but school resource officers will be stationed at those campuses as part of the district's layered safety strategy.



Thousands of students across North Georgia are heading back to school this week, with classes resuming in districts including Lamar, Douglas, Henry, Jackson, and Griffin-Spalding counties, as well as the City Schools of Decatur. Georgia’s largest school system, Gwinnett County Public Schools, returns to class on Monday—and this year, students at some campuses will notice new safety measures in place.

What we know:

Earlier this month, the Gwinnett County Board of Education approved spending nearly $20 million to expand weapons detection systems at all middle and high schools across the district. The EVOLV detection technology, which pairs artificial intelligence with advanced sensors to differentiate between weapons and everyday items like keys and phones, has already been used at stadiums, gymnasiums, and summer school sites.

Now, the school district is gradually rolling out the technology to school campuses beginning in August, with full implementation expected throughout the school year. The new system aims to enhance safety without the delays commonly associated with traditional metal detectors.

What they're saying:

While elementary schools won’t receive the EVOLV systems, district officials say school resource officers will be stationed at those campuses to provide a security presence.

"It is a component of a layered mitigation strategy that we have in place," said Dr. Al Taylor, interim superintendent for Gwinnett County Public Schools. "We don’t rely on any one single function to improve safety and security. But working together with all the components that we have—as well as building the capacity and training our staff on how to respond in various situations—that’s how you can better improve safety."

The district says it is ready and excited to welcome back its more than 182,000 students next week.