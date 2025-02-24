Gwinnett County Schools decides against clear backpacks for students

article

Gwinnett County Schools will not move forward with a clear bag policy for students after a recent pilot program failed to ease safety concerns, officials said.

The district tested clear backpacks in 33 schools from January through early February 2025, according to the Gwinnett County Public Schools website. Feedback from students, families and staff was mixed. Some participants saw the clear backpacks as an extra layer of security, while others raised concerns about privacy, durability and comfort. Many students and parents were uneasy about personal items—such as wallets and hygiene products—being exposed.

Although the district will not implement the policy countywide, some schools may choose to maintain the requirement on their campuses.

In addition, officials said they will explore other safety measures in the future, including the installation of weapons detectors in middle and high schools and an increased presence of school resource officers.

Gwinnett County Schools says it remains committed to ensuring student safety and said further details on upcoming initiatives would be announced in the coming weeks.