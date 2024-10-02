Gwinnett County Schools considering new clear backpack policy

article

Gwinnett County Public Schools is considering requiring all students in kindergarten through 12th grade to use clear backpacks.

Officials say the idea is one of several options the district is considering to enhance the safety of students on campus.

As part of the plan, GCPS would provide each student with one clear backpack for the rest of the 2024-25 school year. Parents could also purchase clear backpacks that meet certain requirements.

Students would be able to carry a small non-clear pouch to hold personal items - but the maximum size would be 6 by 9 inches. Students would also be allowed to carry non-transparent bags for activities like band or athletics.

The mandatory clear bags would not be required for staff and visitors for the current school year.

"If we implement a new policy, it will not begin until later this school year. If we continue the policy beyond this school year, families will need to purchase clear backpacks for their students," school officials wrote on the GCPS website.

Other school districts, including Clayton County and Rockdale County, have already required clear backpacks.

The district wants to hear from parents, students, and staff members as they consider the new policy.

You can share your thoughts as part of GCPS' three-question survey here until Oct. 9.