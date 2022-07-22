Rockdale County requires students carry clear backpacks for next school year

article

Students in the Rockdale County School System will have to have a specific kind of backpack when they head back to class next month.

The school system is requiring all students in grades 1 through 12 to carry clear bookbags in school buildings when class starts on Aug. 1. Students will also carry their laptops in school-issued, non-transparent bags.

Rockdale County Schools are providing each student one clear backpack. Students who has extracurricular activities will be able to carry one non-transparent bags that must be stored in their locker or designated area.

Mesh backpacks will also not be allowed, though side pockets or a mesh organizer in the front pocket are acceptable. The backpacks can not be colored or striped or lined with anything.

"We understand the concern regarding the privacy of certain items contained within bookbags. Students will be permitted to carry such items in a small makeup pouch or purse within the bookbag," the Rockdale County School System said in a statement.

The clear bookbags will be optional for students in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten.

Clayton County is also requiring student use clear backpacks after a school year where backpacks of all kinds were banned in response to what officials said was an increase in the number of weapons found at schools. Students were also not allowed to use lockers.

Parents can learn more about necessary school supplies and uniform regulations on the website of their child's school.