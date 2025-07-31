Great Wolf Lodge Georgia launches 8.4 day sale: Rooms starting at $84!

The Brief Great Wolf Lodge Georgia is offering an 8.4 Day Sale on August 4, with room rates starting at $84 per night, including resort fees and unlimited water park access. The promotion is valid for stays between August 5 and December 18 at all U.S. Great Wolf Lodge locations, with bookings required online using promo code 84DEGREES. The resort features a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park and various dry activities, along with dining options that emphasize locally sourced ingredients.



Great Wolf Lodge Georgia is giving families a reason to keep summer going a little longer — even as school resumes across the Peach State.

What we know:

The indoor water park and resort in LaGrange is bringing back its annual 8.4 Day Sale on Monday, Aug. 4, offering deeply discounted rates for one day only. Guests who book that day can reserve rooms for as low as $84 per night for the first two people, with each additional guest just $24. Resort fees are included in the base price, and all guests get unlimited access to the water park.

The promotion applies to stays between Aug. 5 and Dec. 18 at all U.S. Great Wolf Lodge locations. Bookings must be made online at greatwolf.com using promo code 84DEGREES. The offer is subject to availability and blackout dates, including Labor Day weekend.

Guests must be 21 or older to book, and a limited number of discounted rooms will be available during the sale.

What they're saying:

"This is Great Wolf Lodge’s biggest sale of 2025 and is perfect for families looking to save on a final summer getaway or look forward to some weatherproof fall and winter escapes," the company said in a statement.

Dig deeper:

Located at 150 Tom Hall Parkway, Great Wolf Lodge Georgia spans nearly 500,000 square feet and features a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park kept at a steady 84 degrees year-round. Highlights include waterslides, a lazy river, a wave pool, and Fort Mackenzie, a multilevel interactive water treehouse.

The resort also offers dry activities such as bowling, miniature golf, MagiQuest, and rock climbing. Dining options include Barnwood, a restaurant that features locally sourced ingredients from within 100 miles of the resort.