2 arrested for theft of Pinky Cole's Bentley, other luxury vehicles

The Brief Atlanta Police arrested Kindred Pierce, 20, and Albert Brown, 21, in connection with multiple luxury vehicle thefts across the city. The suspects are accused of stealing a Bentley Bentayga belonging to entrepreneur Pinky Cole, along with other high-end vehicles. Both men are being held at Fulton County Jail; police say the arrests reflect a broader effort to dismantle organized auto theft rings in Atlanta.



Atlanta police have arrested two suspects in connection with a series of luxury vehicle thefts, including a high-profile case involving a Bentley Bentayga stolen from local businesswoman and community figure Pinky Cole.

Cole's car was stolen from outside of her new sandwich shop on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard during opening weekend celebrations. It was later found, stripped for parts.

PREVIOUS STORY: Pinky Cole says Bentley stolen outside new restaurant stripped for parts

What we know:

The arrests were the result of a multi-agency operation carried out on July 29 by the Atlanta Police Department in coordination with federal law enforcement partners.

Authorities identified the suspects as Kindred Pierce, 20, and Albert Brown, 21. Both are currently being held at the Fulton County Jail with multiple charges pending.

Investigators believe the pair are responsible for several coordinated thefts of high-end vehicles throughout the city. In addition to the Bentley incident, police say the suspects may be linked to other luxury car thefts, including at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

What they're saying:

"This case demonstrates the power of collaborative policing and our commitment to dismantling organized criminal networks that target Atlanta’s residents and visitors," the department said in a statement.