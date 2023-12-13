Wreaths Across America: Marietta National Cemetery gears up for annual tribute to fallen heroes

This Saturday is the annual Wreaths Across America, when wreaths will be placed on headstones of those who served our country.

There are more than 18,000 headstones at the Marietta National Cemetery, and the organizers could use a little help.

"I've been part of the Wreaths Across America since I was a cadet with the Civil Air Patrol," said Lt. Col. Joshua Stultz.

That was in 2007, when the program first started.

"It really is the smallest thing I can do as an individual to really, truly give someone that paid the ultimate sacrifice the respect they deserve," said Lt. Col. Stultz.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Volunteers will be out at Marietta National Cemetery this Saturday for Wreaths Across America. (FOX 5)

Every year, wreaths are placed on the graves of our country's fallen heroes at cemeteries nationwide as a way to remember, honor and teach.

"Remember them, honor them and teach the next generation of their sacrifice, the importance of their sacrifice," said Lt. Col. Stultz.

At the Marietta National Cemetery there are 18,846 graves. Individuals and corporations have donated money for the wreaths. Members of the community are asked to donate their time, to help lay the wreaths on the headstones.

"Take a wreath in both hands, and kneel down, place the wreath on the headstone. Straighten the bow out and take a step back and say their name out loud and keep their memory alive," said Lt. Col. Stultz.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Volunteers will be out at Marietta National Cemetery this Saturday for Wreaths Across America. (Supplied)

Trucks from Maine filled with wreaths will arrive on Saturday morning and the unloading will begin. There will be a ceremony at noon, then the wreaths will be laid on the headstones. Once finished, Lt. Col. Stultz says it will be breathtaking.

"It will make you cry. It is truly beautiful," said Lt. Col. Stultz.

If you want to help with unlading the wreaths of the trucks, Lt. Col. Stultz says try to be there around 9:30. Or if you just want to help place them on the headstones, that will take place after the ceremony that begins at noon.

If you want to help but can't make it on Saturday, stop by next month. The wreaths will be taken down January 16.