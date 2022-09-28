Intruder shot by homeowner, runs to neighbor for help, sheriff says

article

A home invader got more than he bargained for when he broke into one Troup County residence, deputies say.

Officials with the Troup County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old suspect Chadwick David Lyons is recovering at a local hospital after he was shot by a homeowner who caught him in their home.

According to deputies, shortly before 2 a.m., Lyons forced his way into the home on the 600 block of Ginger Circle.

Deputies say the homeowner heard Lyons talking inside their home and confronted him with a handgun. The homeowner fired one shot, hitting the alleged intruder in the abdomen.

After he was shot, Lyons rushed to a neighbor and banged on the door. The neighbor called 911, which dispatched police and medical care to the scene.

While investigating the shooting, deputies say they discovered that multiple vehicles were broken into at two different locations and believe that Lyons had entered them before the home break-in.

The investigation is still ongoing and officials are still working to determine what Lyons will be charged with.