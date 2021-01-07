Worsening police manpower in Atlanta

Fifteen more officers left the police force in Atlanta in December.

Around the country, large cities which saw confrontations and controversies in 2020, are finding it difficult to keep pace with what is needed to protect their communities.

For Atlanta, the probem existed before last year and has only gotten worse.

"The real number of officers that we have right now is 1525 or 1535," said Atlanta city councilman Dustin Hillis. "That represents a gap of about twenty-five percent from our target."

The impact on the department's ability to do more than just answer the next 911 call is obvious.

But inside the APD, there is another impact. The staffing situation has led to supervisors having to deny leave time that officers request.

It is not happening all the time, but still enough occasions that officers are stressed and "stretched thin", said Vince Champion, a director with the police union.

Hillis added, "It is very concerning, officers are going to the doctor to get notes saying they are too stressed to continue at this pace. This could be a liability for the city."

Hillis, who is a member of the council public safety panel, said he will take a look at the city's reserve officer program to see if it might be used on a short term basis to plug some holes.

