World War II drama 'Blitz' opening in Atlanta theaters

A mother desperately searches for her son amid the British bombings of World War II in the harrowing new drama "Blitz" — opening in Atlanta this week from Apple Original Films.

Written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen, "Blitz" features four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan in a role that required both dramatic and musical chops.

"The singing was something that was so enjoyable from the very beginning," says Ronan of her role as Rita, the mother separated from her young son. "I rehearsed a lot with my vocal coach, Fiona, and she just strengthened up my voice so much, and taught me how it works and how to hit higher keys that I wasn’t able to hit before."

McQueen says he knew one of the biggest challenges of making "Blitz" would be finding the right young actor to portray Ronan’s son, George.

"A tape came in, and there was this child — this kid — and there was a stillness in him," says McQueen. "And in a way, it was like seeing Charlie Chaplin; not in a funny way, but in a kind of beautiful, still way."

Elliott Heffernan won the role — and had no problems with some of the film’s more terrifying scenes, including one that involves being trapped in rising water.

"It might look scary, and maybe to some people on-set it might have looked scary, but the thought of filming and then waiting around just chilling in the water was so cool," says the young actor.

"Blitz" opens in select Atlanta theaters this week, and will be streaming on Apple TV+ later this month. To hear more from the writer-director and stars, click the video player in this article.