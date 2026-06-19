World Cup Atlanta: Fan Festival reopening after storms force closure

The Brief FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park is scheduled to reopen Friday after severe weather forced an early shutdown Thursday. Storms that moved through metro Atlanta disrupted World Cup activities, causing flight delays and cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Organizers expect large crowds as fans gather to watch Team USA's match Friday afternoon.



The FIFA Fan Festival in downtown Atlanta is expected to reopen Friday afternoon after severe weather forced organizers to shut down activities early the previous day.

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What we know:

Storms moved through metro Atlanta Thursday evening, prompting the early closure of the festival at Centennial Olympic Park as safety concerns mounted. The weather also created travel headaches for World Cup visitors, leading to flight delays and cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

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Weather interrupts World Cup festivities

What happened:

Despite the weather, thousands of soccer fans filled Atlanta Stadium on Thursday as the city hosted another World Cup match.

Visitors from around the world packed the venue and surrounding areas, celebrating the international tournament and the opportunity to experience one of soccer's biggest events.

As thunderstorms approached after the match, attention shifted from the action on the field to the developing weather conditions. The storms brought an abrupt end to Fan Festival activities and left some travelers scrambling to adjust plans after flights were delayed or canceled.

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Several visitors said weather disruptions extended their stays in Atlanta after airline schedules were affected by the storms.

Better forecast ahead

The outlook for Friday appears much more favorable.

What's next:

Fan Festival organizers plan to open the gates at 1:30 p.m., giving fans an opportunity to gather before Team USA takes the field at 3 p.m. The festival will once again feature giant video screens, entertainment and activities for supporters who do not have tickets to the match.

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While Thursday's storms interrupted the festivities, many visitors said the World Cup experience and atmosphere in Atlanta made the trip worthwhile.

Officials are expecting another busy day downtown as soccer fans return to Centennial Olympic Park to watch Team USA and continue the World Cup celebration. The fan festival will end at 11:30 p.m.

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