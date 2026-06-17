World Cup Atlanta: Nappy Roots to perform at Atlanta FIFA Fan Festival

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The Brief Grammy-nominated rap group Nappy Roots will perform at the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta on June 19. The group is scheduled to take the Main Stage at Centennial Olympic Park at approximately 2:10 p.m. The performance coincides with Juneteenth and the FIFA World Cup, bringing together fans from around the world.



Grammy Award-nominated Southern rap group Nappy Roots is set to perform at Atlanta's FIFA Fan Festival on June 19, adding a hometown music showcase to the city's World Cup celebrations.

The group will take the Main Stage at approximately 2:10 p.m. at Centennial Olympic Park, where thousands of fans are expected to gather throughout the tournament.

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Performance coincides with Juneteenth

What they're saying:

The June 19 performance falls on Juneteenth, a day celebrating the end of slavery in the United States.

"Being able to perform in Atlanta on Juneteenth, while people from all over the world are gathered here, is so incredibly dope," group member Skinny Deville said in a statement. "Music and sports both have a way of bringing people together, and we're excited to be part of this moment celebrating cultural diversity and the Southern influence on worldwide entertainment."

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Known for hits including Awnaw, Po' Folks and Good Day, Nappy Roots has spent more than two decades blending Southern culture and hip-hop.

Fan festival continues throughout World Cup

What we know:

The FIFA Fan Festival serves as Atlanta's official gathering place for World Cup fans, offering live match broadcasts, entertainment, food, cultural programming and community events throughout the tournament.

The festival is free and open to the public with advance registration and has transformed downtown Atlanta into a hub for soccer fans from around the globe.

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Nappy Roots, originally from Kentucky but longtime Atlanta business owners, also operate Atlantucky Brewing in Atlanta's Castleberry Hill neighborhood, just a short distance from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.