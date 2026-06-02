Juneteenth events in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026

article

Juneteenth is a time to celebrate freedom, culture and community, and metro Atlanta is marking the holiday with festivals, concerts, markets, educational events and family-friendly gatherings throughout the region. Whether you're looking for live music, local food, cultural experiences or opportunities to learn more about the history of Juneteenth, there are plenty of ways to honor the holiday and connect with the community. Here are some of the events happening around metro Atlanta.

The 14th Annual Juneteenth Parade and Music Festival

June 19-21

Piedmont Park

Celebrate Juneteenth with a weekend of events including the Atlanta Freedom Parade, live entertainment, a 5K run, youth soccer tournament, car show and family-friendly activities at Piedmont Park.

Juneteenth Celebration

June 19

Marcus Bar & Grille, Old Fourth Ward

Celebrate Juneteenth with a summer cookout at Marcus Bar & Grille featuring food, music and local Black-owned businesses. Guests can enjoy dishes including fried catfish, smoked jerk chicken, prime beef hot links and crab-topped fried green tomatoes, along with the Edgewood Freeze, a frozen cocktail made with reposado tequila and orange liqueur. Local DJs will provide entertainment throughout the evening.

Juneteenth Weekend Celebration at Chattahoochee Food Works

June 19-21

Chattahoochee Food Works, Upper Westside Atlanta

Chattahoochee Food Works will celebrate Juneteenth weekend by highlighting Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the food hall. Featured events include the Juneteenth Indie Market on June 20 from 2-5 p.m., showcasing local vendors and makers, followed by a live DJ from 5-9 p.m. Guests can enjoy shopping, music and food while honoring Black culture and community.

Athens Juneteenth Celebration & Festival

June 19

Downtown Athens

Historic Athens and ACC People & Belonging will host a Juneteenth celebration featuring live performances, storytelling, food trucks, vendors, educational exhibits and family-friendly activities. The event honors Black history, culture and the significance of Juneteenth through community programming.

Smyrna Juneteenth Celebration

June 19

Village Green Park

The City of Smyrna will celebrate Juneteenth with an evening of live music, food vendors, family-friendly activities and community gathering at Village Green Park. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the festivities, which include a Kid Zone, local vendors and a performance by The Soul Cartel. Admission is free, with VIP tent passes and table reservations available for purchase.

Living Legends: A Southwest Atlanta Homecoming

June 19

The Junction at the Mary Parker Foundation, Southwest Atlanta

Guests can enjoy live performances, family-friendly activities, food, games and opportunities to connect with neighbors while recognizing local living legends who have made an impact in the community.

Concert on the Green: A Juneteenth Celebration

June 20

Logan Farm Park, Acworth

Celebrate Juneteenth at Logan Farm Park during Concert on the Green, an evening of live music and community gathering. The event begins at 5 p.m. and features a performance by Bogey and the Viceroy from 7-9 p.m., bringing live entertainment and celebration to the park. Admission is free.

Juneteenth Celebration at Children's Museum of Atlanta

June 20

Children's Museum of Atlanta

Families can honor Juneteenth during a special celebration featuring a performance by the African dance and drum company Djoli Kelen. Through storytelling, music and dance, the program explores the history and cultural significance of the holiday in an engaging, family-friendly setting.

Juneteenth Celebration at The Interlock

June 20

The Interlock, West Midtown

The Interlock will host an immersive Juneteenth celebration honoring Black American culture through music, art, food and community. Guests can explore the Juneteenth Market Exhibit featuring local artists, makers and entrepreneurs, while enjoying cultural activations and experiences throughout the property. The daylong event concludes with an evening celebration at Holiday Bar, bringing together creativity, connection and community in recognition of Juneteenth.

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.