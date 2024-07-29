World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta featuring new exhibit titled 'Icons'

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photos courtesy of World of Coca-Cola

As Atlanta continues to swelter, the World of Coca-Cola is offering a cool respite with its newest exhibit, "Icons."

This exhibit celebrates the legendary status of Coca-Cola, providing both locals and visitors with a deep dive into the history of one of the world's most recognized brands.

Upon entering, guests are welcomed by the impressive Coca-Cola script marquee, which was once a prominent feature outside the original Coca-Cola building recently demolished. Inside, visitors can journey through unforgettable pop culture moments and experience the magic of Christmas in July with the Sundblom Santa Claus.

The exhibit also offers unique photo opportunities, including posing on the famous American Idol couch and snapping a picture with the beloved Coca-Cola Polar Bear.

Brief History of Coca-Cola in Atlanta

1886: Birth of Coca-Cola Coca-Cola was created by Dr. John S. Pemberton, a pharmacist in Atlanta, Georgia. On May 8, 1886, he concocted the syrup for Coca-Cola and took it to Jacobs' Pharmacy, where it was mixed with carbonated water and sold for five cents a glass as a soda fountain drink. Frank M. Robinson, Pemberton's bookkeeper, suggested the name "Coca-Cola" and designed the trademarked, flowing script logo.

1891: Formation of The Coca-Cola Company Asa Candler, an Atlanta businessman, purchased the rights to the formula and brand in 1888. By 1891, he had acquired complete control of Coca-Cola and incorporated The Coca-Cola Company. Candler's aggressive marketing tactics helped increase Coca-Cola's popularity throughout the United States.

1899: Bottling Begins In 1899, The Coca-Cola Company granted its first bottling franchise to Benjamin Thomas and Joseph Whitehead in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This marked the beginning of the Coca-Cola bottling system, which would become a global network.

1919: Company Sale and Expansion In 1919, the Candler family sold The Coca-Cola Company to a group of investors led by Ernest Woodruff for $25 million. Under new ownership, the company expanded its operations, building new plants and aggressively marketing Coca-Cola both domestically and internationally.

1920s-1940s: Global Expansion During the 1920s and 1930s, Coca-Cola established itself as an international brand. By the end of World War II, Coca-Cola was available in over 44 countries. The company's marketing efforts, including the introduction of the iconic contour bottle in 1915, played a significant role in its global recognition.

1960s-1980s: Diversification The 1960s and 1970s saw Coca-Cola diversify its product offerings. The company introduced new beverages, including Sprite, Fanta, and Tab, and acquired Minute Maid in 1960. The introduction of Diet Coke in 1982 marked another significant milestone.

1990s-Present: Continued Innovation and Corporate Responsibility Coca-Cola continued to innovate with new products and marketing strategies in the 1990s and 2000s. The company also focused on corporate social responsibility initiatives, emphasizing environmental sustainability and community support.

2024: Today, The Coca-Cola Company is headquartered in Atlanta and operates in over 200 countries. It remains one of the world's most recognized brands, with a diverse portfolio of beverages including soft drinks, juices, teas, and water products.

The World of Coca-Cola is located in downtown Atlanta. The attraction opens at 10 a.m. and usually closes between 7 and 9 p.m. depending on the day (may close earlier for special occasions). General admission for young people starts at $17, $19 for senior citizens and $21 for adults. Group tickets and military discounts available. Times and prices subject to change. Click here to plan your visit.