1 worker killed in trench collapse at Rome construction site

One worker is dead and another is hospitalized after they were nearly buried alive overnight while working on a water line in Rome.

Rome Fire responded to the scene on Coosawattee Avenue and Shorter Avenue near a Circle K around 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to officers with the Rome Police Department, the two Water Department employees were working on a water line near the road.

Police say the workers got into a hole and dirt and asphalt collapsed on them.

The Rome Fire Department called on other surrounding agencies to help with the rescue effort.

"While our crews were on-route, we were advised there was a trench collapse. The battalion chief requested search and rescue to respond," Rome Fire Department Division Chief Jamie Stone said. "When we got on scene we realized we had two patients trapped in a trench."

Fire crews were able to pull both workers out and rush them to a local hospital. Tragically, the Floyd County Coroner's Office said one of the workers has died from their injuries. He has been identified as James Rayburn.

The condition of the other worker has not been released.