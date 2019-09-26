Woodstock officer fired, others on leave in illegal drug use investigation

article

The Woodstock Police Department confirms it fired an officer and placed three others on administrative leave. These actions are part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug use.

After receiving a tip about the firing, FOX 5 contacted the department Thursday morning. Late-morning, the department issued a news release regarding the investigation.

Woodstock Police Dept. issues statement on illegal drug use investigation involving officers. (Woodstock Police Department / FOX 5 Atlanta)

WPD says it received an anonymous tip that led to the investigation of Officer Michael Smart. As a result, the department relieved Smart of his duties.

Additionally, three other officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Woodstock Police says because this is an ongoing investigation it cannot provide further comment.