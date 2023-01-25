article

If you're ready for some "Pickle-Brined, Southern-Style, Cornflake-Rolled, Nashville-Hot, Damn-Good Chicken", just wait until The Original Hot Chicken opens its first ever location in Georgia. Woodstock will be the home of a new chain boasting its Nashville-style hot chicken, and hot dog-eating legend Joey Chestnut is expected to host the grand opening on Jan. 28 at 180 Parkway 575.

Organizers say the Woodstock community is in for a party with the works. Expect a live DJ, swag bags for the first 50 guests, a chicken dance contest with cash prizes and to watch Chestnut devour as much mac n' cheese as he can for five minutes straight. That will probably be a lot, considering the man is currently ranked No. 1 in the world for competitive eating.

"We’re excited to bring our Nashville-style hot chicken to the Woodstock community as our first Georgia location," said a representative from the Atlanta-based Experiential Brands Management Team. "There is no better way to commemorate this restaurant opening than with a ribbon cutting ceremony and an action-packed event. We can’t wait to introduce people to our incredible food."

If you can take the heat, this is the kitchen for you. We hear there will be free food samples doused in the restaurant's various levels of hot sauce offered throughout the grand opening event.

So, what's on the menu at The Original Hot Chicken?

Before you go, you should know what you're getting yourself into. Here's a quick taste:

The Chicken

The OG Hot Chicken representatives say you'll need two hands to take on the Original Chicken Sando, that's two hand-battered tender topped with something called ‘Come Back Sauce’.

Bone-in wings come with buffalo or Sweet Baby Ray BBQ sauce and a side of ranch or blue cheese.

Would it really be southern-style chicken if you couldn't get it on a waffle? You can order two tenders and a sweet cream waffle with hot red maple syrup and pure creamery butter.

All chicken options come in your preference of heat: No Heat, Mild, Medium, Korean, Hot and Xtra Hot.

The Sides

The sides are your typical choices of crinkle-cut fries, ‘slaw and mac n’ cheese.

The Drinks

You can try an Oreo, chocolate, strawberry or vanilla shake, or go all out and try Grandma's Signature Banana Pudding Shake.

There is also sweet and unsweetened tea, fresh lemonade and a slew of beers to choose from.

The Desserts

Treat yourself with Grandma's Banana Pudding or a deep-fried twinkle drizzled in strawberry sauce.