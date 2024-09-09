Woodstock Fire Department announces death of firefighter

article

The Woodstock Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters.

According to a Facebook post on Sunday, David Gray has passed away after fighting the "good fight."

The fire department says he was "so very loved" and will be "greatly missed."

According to the Woodstock Police Department, Gray was battling cancer.

An article in the Cherokee Tribune & Ledger-News from August 2022 indicates Gray was battling esophageal cancer. It also says that Gray had been a firefighter for more than 22 years (17 years in Woodstock) at that time.