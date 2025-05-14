Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cobb County crash on Windy Hill Road

The Brief A motorcyclist was seriously injured after rear-ending a stopped Volkswagen Jetta on Windy Hill Road in Cobb County. The collision occurred as the Jetta was stopped for a school bus, leading to the motorcyclist being ejected and hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are seeking information from the public.



A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning in Cobb County when he rear-ended a stopped vehicle on Windy Hill Road, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 6:32 a.m. on May 13 near Olive Springs Road, according to the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations STEP Unit, which is investigating the incident.

What we know:

Police said a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 41-year-old Marietta man and carrying a 28-year-old Marietta woman, was heading westbound and had stopped in the left lane for an eastbound school bus that was picking up children.

A 2024 Honda CMX300 motorcycle, operated by a 23-year-old Marietta man, was traveling in the same direction and failed to stop in time, striking the back of the Volkswagen. The impact ejected the motorcyclist from the bike.

The rider was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The two occupants of the Volkswagen were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.