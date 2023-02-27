Woodstock cancer-battling 6-year-old to hold restaurant fundraiser for treatment

article

Clear your lunch schedule Tuesday. If you're in the Woodstock or Canton area, a sweet 6-year-old has plans for you.

Ezra King, a little boy who has battled cancer since he was just 18-months-old is holding a lunch and dinner fundraiser at Buffalo's Café.

CANCER-BATTLING 6-YEAR-OLD BECOMES WOODSTOCK'S NEWEST RECRUIT

Portions of all money made from patrons who dine in or take out food from the Woodstock or Canton locations will go toward the King family's financial burden of frequent out-of-state travel for treatment.

Team Ezra is holding a lunch and dinner fundraiser to help offset the 6-year-old's medical bills.

FOX 5 first met Ezra when he was recruited by the Woodstock Police Department on Sept. 7, 2022.

During his swearing-in ceremony, Ezra took an oath of office just like any other officer. He vowed to always be brave.

Just days later, the child went in for surgery to remove a brain tumor from behind his left eye at Children's Scottish Rite Hospital. His parents believed he would be spending his sixth birthday there.

He has undergone various forms of chemotherapy ever since.

Ezra's parents want a long life for their son. Just one drink or appetizer could help toward making that possible.