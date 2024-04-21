Women's basketball fans upset by Atlanta Dream presale restrictions

article

The Atlanta Dream WNBA team announced location restrictions on ticket sales on Sunday.

According to their post on social media, there was an "unprecedented demand" before the single game ticket presale went live on Sunday morning.

The team implemented location restrictions to prevent brokers from acquiring large quantities of tickets, the team said.

The geo-fence restrictions permitted only residents of Georgia and surrounding states who enrolled in the presale to purchase tickets.

The team also said it would lift the restrictions within 48 hours and the general public will be able to purchase single game tickets on April 25.



Not everyone is very understanding of the restrictions.

One X user wrote "Way to put a sour taste in our mouths for your product @ATLDreamPR! You broke a couple of hearts today. So much for all the excitement that’s been created recently. You flushed that right down the toilet!."

Others are complaining they never received a presale ticket code.

"If you're going to text us and say we're going to get a presale ticket code, honor your word. I've been checking my phone all freaking day," posted one fan.

"I’m a half-season ticket holder from Birmingham who enrolled in the presale, and I haven’t gotten access today. I didn’t get a presale code until this afternoon when I returned the text the Dream sent me with info Saturday. I’ve been a half-season ticket holder for 3 years," posted a fan from Birmingham.

Additionally, fans who are willing to travel don't think the restriction is fair.

"Took my mom to her first W game some years ago… we went to Sky game. I live in WV.

The closest team is Mystics. So, I shouldn’t be able to buy tickets if I am willing to travel and make it a vacation?

There has got to be a better way," posted a fan from West Virginia.

Women's basketball has grown by leaps and bounds in popularity over the last few years because of sensational players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers and Juju Watkins.

Ticket demand and attendance has risen dramatically and a record-breaking 12.3 million tuned in to watch the Iowa-LSU game in the Elite Eight in this year's tournament.

The Atlanta Dream is scheduled to play their first regular season game on May 15 against the Los Angeles Sparks in Long Beach California.

The first game at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park is against the Dallas Wings on May 21.