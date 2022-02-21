Women steal $2,500 in handbags, merchandise, Atlanta police say

article

Five women were seen walking into a handbag and accessory store in Lenox Square and walked out with about $2,500 worth of merchandise earlier this month, police said.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Feb. 12 at the Marc Jacobs store located at 3393 Peachtree Road. Atlanta police said released a photo of the women seen entering the store.

(Atlanta Police Department)

Investigator said more than $2,500 in merchandise was taken from the display area.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Atlanta Police Department’s Larceny Unit at 404-546-5968 or anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

