Thieves make off with $25K in merchandise from Atlanta boutique clothing store

Thieves made off with more than $25,000 worth of merchandise during a snatch-and-grab robbery at a clothing boutique store in northeast Atlanta, police said. Surveillance video of the crime was released on Monday in hopes someone will recognize one of the suspects.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. last Tuesday at Toussaint Namdi located at 1874 Piedmont Avenue. Atlanta police said six men rushed into the store, grabbed as much clothing off the racks and mannequins as they could and took off. It took about one minute.

A store clerk was able to sound an alarm, but the men were gone by the time police arrived.

It is believed the thieves made off with merchandising totally more than $25,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Atlanta Police Department’s Larceny Unit at 404-546-5968 or anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

