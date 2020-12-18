Woman warns others after car is stolen while pumping gas

Police are warning drivers to be hyper-vigilant after a woman had her car stolen right in front of her eyes while stopping for gas.

It was 8 a.m. Thursday morning. Kelly Ream had just dropped her children off at preschool and stopped at QuikTrip along Briarcliff Road at the corner of Shepherds Lane to put gas in her black Ford Explorer.

She pulled up, swiped her credit card, put the nozzle in, and started filling up. The next thing she knew, the gas hose had popped off and her car was driving away.

"The nozzle became disengaged, flew back almost hit me. The car started pulling away and then, it peeled away from the gas station," said Ream.

DeKalb County police detectives were able to look at the surveillance video that showed a silver Nissan pull up on the opposite side of Ream's SUV.

"Police said there were two men in the car one got out, crept very low, and snuck into my car," said Ream.

Still stunned, Ream said she can't help but think about her children and what if they had been in the vehicle. She had just dropped them off at preschool a few minutes earlier.

"Thankfully, my children weren't in the car at the time, had a mild panic attack afterward!" said Ream.

Ream said she has heard plenty of stories of people running into the store and criminals snatching their cars. She knows to be aware of her surroundings when at the pump, but she didn't think her SUV would go racing off with thieves behind the wheel while she was putting gas in it.

"When you get out of the car, lock the doors, take the keys, be aware of your surroundings, don't be distracted with texting. Hopefully, other people can learn from my misfortune and I hope police find whoever is responsible," said Ream.

