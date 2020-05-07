Woman wanted in Conyers CVS hit and run

Police are searching for a woman in connection with a hit and run at a Conyers CVS several months ago.

It happened on February 29 around 2:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the CVS located at 1541 Highway 20.

Investigators said a woman left the parking lot after backing into a CVS employee.

The suspect is described as a white female with long black hair. She was wearing a maroon sweatshirt at the time of the accident.

According to police, she left in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.