Woman wanted for allegedly not paying Bartow County Walmart

article

A woman is wanted in Bartow County for allegedly not paying for merchandise at a local Walmart.

According to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office, a man and woman filled their cart with items and approached a cashier. The man tried to pay for the merchandise, but his cards were declined. The woman then walked out of the Walmart store.

The sheriff's office says that the man brought some of the items back, but the woman would not let him return everything.

The woman then left in a silver car.

BCSO is asking with anyone with information about the woman to call their Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 2026.