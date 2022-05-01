Teen shot in face by woman during road rage incident, Douglasville Police say

Douglasville Police are offering a cash reward in their search for woman accused of shooting a teenager during a road rage incident Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, the female suspect was driving a black sedan in the Eastbound lanes along I-20 around 4:40 p.m. She is believed to have been traveling from the Villa Rica or Carrollton area.

As the vehicle approached the Chapel Hill Road exit, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot a 17-year-old in the face.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to be released, officials said.

Police are offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Sean Williams at 678-293-1747.