Woman sentenced to probation after pleading in fraud case

A judge sentences a Fulton County woman to more than a dozen years of probation.

Authorities say Gwendolyn Spear pleaded guilty to forgery in the first degree, insurance fraud, and theft by deception.

They say she made false statements in June of last year in an insurance claim. They claim she collected money for damages to her car and submitted fake medical bills for injuries that didn't happen.

Spear was sentenced to 13 years of probation and has to pay nearly $4,000 in restitution.