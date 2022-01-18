Woman seen apparently shoplifting wigs from Cherokee County store

article

Investigators in Cherokee County are looking for a woman seen on a beauty supply store surveillance video putting a wig inside her personal bag before leaving the store and driving off.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said, the woman apparently shoplifted wigs at around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at a store in the Hickory Flat area of Cherokee County.

Investigators said a sales clerk questioned the woman about merchandise she was concealing. The woman allegedly claimed she bought it elsewhere, then exited the store.

Video released by investigators shows her getting into a dark-colored four-door car — late model Maserati — with a temporary tag and driving away while people apparently confront her.

Investigators noted she was wearing an ankle monitor but said it may not have been functioning during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-928-0239.

