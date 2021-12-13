83-year-old woman killed in home explosion in Polk County

Authorities in northwest Georgia are investigating an explosion that killed a woman when it blew her house off its foundation and left debris hanging from trees.

Polk County Fire Rescue said firefighters found the body of an 83-year-old resident under what remained of the home. The woman's family requested her name not be released, officials said.

Firefighters heard the loud blast Saturday morning on Winkle Road near Cedartown in rural Polk County along the Georgia-Alabama state line.

According to officials, the explosion sent the destroyed home flying from its foundation to crash down across the street. The explosion caused damage to some neighboring buildings and

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blast. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the state fire marshal are investigating.

The identity of the woman who died wasn’t immediately released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.