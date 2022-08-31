Paulding County woman hosts community event in memory of brother who overdosed on drugs

A Paulding County woman who lost her brother to a drug overdose, hosted a community event for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day.

DeAnne Turner says while the event is in memory of her brother, the bigger mission is to help and educate others.

Turner says her brother, Gerald Gilbert, had a huge heart and loved to help others. But he also battled drug addiction.

"He was sober for about six months and he decided to go buy a Xanax and it was pure fentanyl," said Turner.

Gerald Gilbert died in January 2021. He was 28.

"It's a pain that you can't imagine until it is your life," said Turner.

Turner has turned her pain into purpose. Spreading the word about the dangers of drugs, specifically fentanyl.

On International Drug Overdose Awareness Day, Turner hosted an event in Paulding County for the community.

There was information about resources available, a Narcan demonstration, and speakers, including Josh Cardell. Cardell almost died from an overdose 6 months ago.

"I was used to getting one thing and ended up getting fentanyl and fentanyl nearly took me out," said Cardell.

Paramedics were able to save him with Narcan. Cardell says that was the last time he touched a drug. Now he shares his story with as many people as he can.

"I try to keep my message out there, because I don't want to see that happen to anyone else,' said Cardell.

Josh realizes how lucky he is to have survived, unlike so many others.

Photos of those from the community who died from overdoses sat on a table, as family members, like DeAnne Turner remember their loved one. Turner says while she misses her brother dearly, she knows he would have wanted her to use his memory to help others.

"He loved helping others that's a big part of what I do in his memory," said Turner.

