Woman found shot to death in Atlanta parking lot

Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a southwest Atlanta parking lot.

Detectives say they received a call around 2:30 Thursday morning about a shooting in the Crossroads Shopping Center off of Metropolitan Parkway.

When they got to the scene, police found the body of a woman dead from a gunshot to the head.

Investigators have not identified the victim, but say that she is around 30 years old.

The shooting has been declared a homicide. No suspects are in custody at this point.

"We're at the early stages of the investigation," Lt. Daniel Genson said. "We're looking to see what evidence is available to us and try and establish a timeline and establish what led up to the shooting."

Investigators say they are interviewing multiple witnesses in the area and will be examining security footage.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

