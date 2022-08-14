Expand / Collapse search

Woman found shot on highway following incident at SW Atlanta home, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers found a woman shot between the Downtown Connector and Interstate 20 eastbound on Sunday morning. 

Police said the woman was treated for injuries at a hospital and her condition was not described as critical.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an incident at a home on Somerset Trail in southwest Atlanta.

The victim apparently knew the shooter, police said. 

The motive for the shooting is unknown.