Woman found with gunshot to the head along Wesley Chapel Road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 18, 2024 10:12pm EDT
DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, GA. - A 41-year-old woman was shot in the head during a dispute Friday afternoon, according to authorities. 

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers were flagged down around 4:33 p.m. in the 2200 block of Wesley Chapel Road, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her head. Police say she was a passenger in a vehicle at the time of the incident.  

Emergency medical services transported her to a local hospital for treatment of her life-threatening injury. Her current condition was not immediately known. 

Investigators said the initial altercation began in the 2400 block of Leslie Brook Drive, where a dispute escalated into a physical fight before shots were fired, hitting the woman.  

The woman’s name has not been released. 

It was not clear if anyone was in custody. 