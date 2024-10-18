Woman found with gunshot to the head along Wesley Chapel Road

article

A 41-year-old woman was shot in the head during a dispute Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers were flagged down around 4:33 p.m. in the 2200 block of Wesley Chapel Road, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her head. Police say she was a passenger in a vehicle at the time of the incident.

Emergency medical services transported her to a local hospital for treatment of her life-threatening injury. Her current condition was not immediately known.

Investigators said the initial altercation began in the 2400 block of Leslie Brook Drive, where a dispute escalated into a physical fight before shots were fired, hitting the woman.

The woman’s name has not been released.

It was not clear if anyone was in custody.