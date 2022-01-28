Woman dies after drive-by shooting in Clayton County neighborhood

A woman died Thursday night after a drive-by shooting at a Clayton County home Tuesday night.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say at 7:22 p.m. officers were sent to the 3300 block of Waggoner Place in response to the shooting.

Loved ones identified the victim as 55-year-old Kasha Newtown.

At the scene, officers found Newton lying in the home's driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the woman to a local hospital in critical condition.

Newton's sister confirms that she died after undergoing six surgeries after she was shot eight times.

Loved ones believe the shooting was random.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or any possible motives connected to the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information or camera footage in reference to the shooting to please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

