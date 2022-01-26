Drive-by shooting in Clayton County neighborhood critically injures woman

A woman is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting at a Clayton County home Tuesday night.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department tell FOX 5 that at 7:22 p.m. officers were sent to the 3300 block of Waggoner Place in response to the shooting.

At the scene, officers found the female victim lying in the home's driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the woman to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or any possible motives connected to the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information or camera footage in reference to the shooting to please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

