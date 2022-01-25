Expand / Collapse search

Officer investigate shooting with injuries at Rex home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Clayton County
Police investigate a shooting in a Rex neighborhood on Jan. 25, 2022. article

REX, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting in a Rex neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched to Waggoner Place on Tuesday evening. Police have released few details about the shooting but did confirm there were injuries. At least one person was taken to the hospital, officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

