Woman confronts man breaking into her home. It didn't end well for him.

Decatur police are looking for a man who tried to break in to a woman's home. Police say the man was actually climbing through the window when he came face to face with the homeowner who stopped him in his tracks.

Police say just after midnight Wednesday, a woman had caught a stranger climbing through her downstairs window. Investigators say she confronted him, and he pointed a gun at her and demanded money. According to police, there was a struggle and the man eventually ran off.

"I bet that guy didn't think that lady had the fight in her, He probably thought he had a sweet victim, and she turned it around on him, so kudos to her," said Naquan Young who lives nearby

Neighbors on Commerce Drive say police were searching for the man and evidence for about 3 hours that night. They came back during the day hoping to find video of him.

"They came to talk to all the neighbors just to see if they had any doorbell footage or surveillance video at our homes that they caught anything on," said Deidra Slay who lives nearby.

Police also reminded homeowners to be extra vigilant.

"Lock your doors, if you have an alarm turn it on, and try to leave an outdoor light on to create some extra light," said Slay.

Those who live around here are just happy their neighbor is okay.

"I was surprised she was brave enough to do that, but she's safe, so that's all that matters," said Denise Vanlanduyt who lives nearby.

