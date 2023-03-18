Expand / Collapse search
Woman claiming to be with GBI arrested for impersonating official

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Tracy Lynn Allen article

Tracy Lynn Allen (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

The woman caught by a Ring doorbell camera claiming she was a Georgia law enforcement agent was arrested.

Tracy Lynn Allen, 54, of Dallas, Georgia, was arrested Thursday afternoon, Cobb County Jail records indicate.

Cobb County Police say Allen went through the Falcon Shores neighborhood the evening of March 10 knocking on doors. A Ring doorbell cam captured one of those encounters where she claimed to be with Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Cobb County Police say woman has been going up to home claiming to be with the GBI. (Supplied)

"Tell them Tracy Allen with the GBI is looking for them," she could be heard telling the homeowners.

The family says they also spotted what could be gun holster tucked into the waistband of her pants.

Woman goes door-to-door pretending to be with the GBI

Cobb County residents are scared after coming into close contact with a woman claiming to be with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Police say impersonating a law enforcement officer is a crime and are now on the lookout for the imposter.

Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk says they take police impersonators very seriously because it undermines the authority of real officers. He also says police, even undercover officers, will always have some form of identification.

Dallas Police say they put a warning out to other law enforcement agencies as well, saying they were notified that Tracy Allen had posted a threat on social media against some agencies in Cobb County.

Person seen on Ring cam claiming to be GBI agent also made threats

The person seen on a Ring cam at a Cobb County home late at night also made threats to several county law enforcement agencies, investigators say.

A motive behind Allen’s actions has not been given.

Allen remained in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center as of Saturday afternoon booked felony impersonating a public official or employee. Her bond was listed at just under $3,000.