Woman caught on camera claiming to be with GBI, police say she's not

Cobb County Police are searching for a police impersonator. Investigators say a woman is knocking on doors claiming to be with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Chad and Stevie Lavigne were home on Friday night when a stranger came to the door, asking for someone who does not live there. Through the family's doorbell camera, the woman can be heard saying: "Tell them Tracy Allen with the GBI is looking for them."

"It was just alarming to hear somebody at your door that late at night claiming to be the GBI, and they're after somebody," said Stevie Lavigne.

The Lavignes say they could not but notice something tucked in the waist band of her pants.

"It looked like a gun holster to me, the way it was tucked inside her pants, and the way her shirt was laying over it," said Stevie.

Chad Lavigne tried to warn his neighbors to be on the lookout for the woman, but others had already posted similar encounters.

"Somebody else just posted the same video from a different house, and I'm like, ‘What is going on here?’ My wife was calling the cops at that time," said Chad.

Cobb County Police responded, and they searched the Falcon Shores neighborhood for the woman and the car she was driving. Police have confirmed her name is Tracy Allen. There is now a warrant out for her arrest for impersonating an officer.

"This becomes a problem when it comes to identifying themselves as an actual police officer, because if they're not a police officer, what are their true intentions?" said Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk.

Sgt. Delk says they take police impersonators very seriously because it undermines the authority of real officers. He also says police, even undercover officers, will always have some form of identification.

Dallas Police have heard of this woman too. They had put a warning out to other law enforcement agencies, saying they were notified that Tracy Allen had posted a threat on social media against some agencies in Cobb County.