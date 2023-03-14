Woman caught on camera claiming to be with GBI, police say she's not

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County
5
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from THU 2:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

Woman caught on camera claiming to be with GBI, police say she's not

By
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Woman goes door-to-door pretending to be with the GBI

Cobb County residents are scared after coming into close contact with a woman claiming to be with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Police say impersonating a law enforcement officer is a crime and are now on the lookout for the imposter.

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Cobb County Police are searching for a police impersonator. Investigators say a woman is knocking on doors claiming to be with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Chad and Stevie Lavigne were home on Friday night when a stranger came to the door, asking for someone who does not live there. Through the family's doorbell camera, the woman can be heard saying: "Tell them Tracy Allen with the GBI is looking for them."

"It was just alarming to hear somebody at your door that late at night claiming to be the GBI, and they're after somebody," said Stevie Lavigne.

The Lavignes say they could not but notice something tucked in the waist band of her pants.

"It looked like a gun holster to me, the way it was tucked inside her pants, and the way her shirt was laying over it," said Stevie.

Person seen on Ring cam claiming to be GBI agent also made threats

The person seen on a Ring cam at a Cobb County home late at night also made threats to several county law enforcement agencies, investigators say.

Chad Lavigne tried to warn his neighbors to be on the lookout for the woman, but others had already posted similar encounters.

"Somebody else just posted the same video from a different house, and I'm like, ‘What is going on here?’ My wife was calling the cops at that time," said Chad.

Cobb County Police responded, and they searched the Falcon Shores neighborhood for the woman and the car she was driving. Police have confirmed her name is Tracy Allen. There is now a warrant out for her arrest for impersonating an officer.

"This becomes a problem when it comes to identifying themselves as an actual police officer, because if they're not a police officer, what are their true intentions?" said Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk.

Image 1 of 10

Cobb County Police say woman has been going up to home claiming to be with the GBI. (Supplied)

Sgt. Delk says they take police impersonators very seriously because it undermines the authority of real officers. He also says police, even undercover officers, will always have some form of identification.

Dallas Police have heard of this woman too. They had put a warning out to other law enforcement agencies, saying they were notified that Tracy Allen had posted a threat on social media against some agencies in Cobb County.