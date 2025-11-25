Woman charged after shooting DeKalb County officer during hostage call

article

The Brief Police say a woman shot a DeKalb County officer during a hostage call in Lithonia. Shkinnia Thomas was shot by another officer and later charged with multiple felonies. The two homeowners found inside the home were not injured.



A woman who police say was injured after shooting a DeKalb County officer has officially been charged, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

Shkinnia Patrice Thomas, 45, of Riverdale, was arrested in connection with a shooting involving police on Friday.

The backstory:

Officers said they responded to a home in the 7900 block of Errol Drive in Lithonia after reports of a hostage situation. When officers entered the home, Thomas was inside with a gun and shot an officer, striking their bulletproof vest. Another officer returned fire and shot Thomas, who was taken to a hospital.

After the shooting, officers found an elderly woman and man inside the house. Both were identified as the homeowners and were not injured.

What's next:

Thomas is now charged with one count of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and two counts of felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

FOX 5 reached out to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for a booking photo, but officials said Thomas had not yet been booked into the jail. This may be because she is still recovering in the hospital, though police have not confirmed that.